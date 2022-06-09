Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $51.15 Million Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,160,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614,525 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.27% of Yamana Gold worth $51,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AUY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CSFB set a $5.25 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Shares of AUY opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.36. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

