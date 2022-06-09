Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 291,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 210,554 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $34,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $119.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $324.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.98. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $6.89. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.97.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

