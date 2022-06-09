Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Trading 3% Higher

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) traded up 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.55 and last traded at $76.55. 1,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 153,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.95.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.75) by $0.39. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

