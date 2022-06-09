MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.39

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.39 and traded as low as C$18.31. MAG Silver shares last traded at C$18.57, with a volume of 121,905 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.94 and a quick ratio of 13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 109.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.93.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.12. Equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.5324375 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,301 shares in the company, valued at C$1,266,321. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $686,395.

About MAG Silver (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

