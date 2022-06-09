Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 18,598 shares.The stock last traded at $18.10 and had previously closed at $18.02.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGIC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $888.17 million, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $138.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.80 million. Analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 551,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 6.2% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 544,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 31,994 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 48.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 389,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 127,907 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 349,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.5% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 222,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

