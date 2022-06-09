Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Price Hits $5.66

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $5.66 or 0.00018886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Manchester City Fan Token has a market cap of $19.87 million and approximately $10.07 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.96 or 0.00326637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.00440863 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030628 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

