Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives $27.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MFC. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 71,814 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 440.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 645.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 161,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 139,894 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MFC traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 287,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,829. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

