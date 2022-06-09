Mark G. Currie Sells 190,383 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) Director Mark G. Currie sold 190,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,286,499.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 591,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

IRWD stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,958,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,314. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 124.83%. The business had revenue of $97.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

