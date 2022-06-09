Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Sold by Steadfast Capital Management LP

Steadfast Capital Management LP reduced its position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471,517 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marqeta by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Marqeta by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Marqeta by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion and a PE ratio of -21.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marqeta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

