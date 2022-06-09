Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) traded down 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.48. 331,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,550,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of -19.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. Marqeta’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

