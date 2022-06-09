Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 163,832 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 10,014.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,832 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.10% of Verisk Analytics worth $37,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 404.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $170.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.96 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,147 shares of company stock valued at $31,852,093 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.