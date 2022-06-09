Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 221,428 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 146.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,428 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $38,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,242,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT opened at $96.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $94.57 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.52.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.