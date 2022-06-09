Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 1,801.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,993,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,836,141 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.46% of CommScope worth $33,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FPR Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,473,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,982,000 after buying an additional 2,140,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CommScope by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,160,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,054,000 after buying an additional 2,175,706 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,334,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,896,000 after acquiring an additional 345,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,250,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,887,000 after acquiring an additional 60,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,750,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,773 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $22.18.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 235.45%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Farid Firouzbakht purchased 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,273.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 59,927 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $499,791.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,110,598.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 87,814 shares of company stock valued at $714,555. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

COMM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James cut shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

