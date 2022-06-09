Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,378 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.19% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $30,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,957,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,053,000 after acquiring an additional 917,993 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,045,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,341,000 after acquiring an additional 136,035 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 792,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after acquiring an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 630,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after acquiring an additional 205,681 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CHKP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.82.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $128.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.94 and its 200 day moving average is $127.00. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

