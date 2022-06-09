Marshall Wace LLP Invests $31.41 Million in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 147,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,407,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.08% of L3Harris Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,533 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,803 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $56,540,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,601,000 after acquiring an additional 248,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $244.46 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

