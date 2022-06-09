Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $36.36 Million Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 114,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,358,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of Parker-Hannifin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,564,000 after acquiring an additional 534,228 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PH. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.71.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $283.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $253.33 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.31.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $1.33 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

