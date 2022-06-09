Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 2,279,106 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 235.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,246,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279,106 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.16% of Cenovus Energy worth $39,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,911,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634,770 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,777,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,314 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1,866.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,257,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,499,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $24.53 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.10.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVE shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.96.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

