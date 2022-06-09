Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 663,460 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 839.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663,460 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in AZEK were worth $34,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,543,000 after purchasing an additional 309,372 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in AZEK by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in AZEK by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,702,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.71. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About AZEK (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.