Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 366,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,931,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,573,000 after buying an additional 2,916,030 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2,317.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,340 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,210,000 after purchasing an additional 890,179 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $52,779,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,896,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,013,000 after purchasing an additional 347,299 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $76.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.14. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OTIS. Cowen reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

