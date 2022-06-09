Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.69.

MAS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,588. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day moving average is $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. Masco has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. Masco’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.34%.

In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of Masco by 26.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

