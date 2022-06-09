Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $105.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $138.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.56% from the stock’s current price.

MTCH has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.28.

MTCH stock traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,411. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. Match Group has a 12 month low of $67.87 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.20.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,333,000. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,059,000 after buying an additional 86,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

