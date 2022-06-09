Maxim Group Begins Coverage on LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of LM Funding America from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of LMFA stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. LM Funding America has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36.

LM Funding America ( NASDAQ:LMFA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 497.21% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMFA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LM Funding America by 275.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 105,718 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LM Funding America during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in LM Funding America during the third quarter worth about $101,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of LM Funding America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of LM Funding America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

