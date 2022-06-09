MD Financial Management Inc. Buys Shares of 392 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ stock opened at $61.05 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.93.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.