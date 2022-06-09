MD Financial Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EFX opened at $196.18 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $185.76 and a one year high of $300.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EFX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.54.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

