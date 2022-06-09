MD Financial Management Inc. Invests $213,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $377.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

