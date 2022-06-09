MD Financial Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 768 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,981,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000,000 after buying an additional 288,902 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,690,000 after buying an additional 257,163 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,374,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $24,249,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $87.06 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $77.94 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

