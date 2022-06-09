MD Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,128 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

MD Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774,779 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,117,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,043,000 after acquiring an additional 159,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,692,000 after purchasing an additional 49,459 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,477,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,879,000 after purchasing an additional 305,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,478,000 after buying an additional 34,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNW opened at $74.57 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.15%.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

