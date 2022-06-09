Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Reduced by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $96.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.85. The company has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $94.57 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.52.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

