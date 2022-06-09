MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.34 Million

MEET.ONE (MEETONE) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $10.34 million and $2.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.86 or 0.00232030 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.06 or 0.00405422 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00030552 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

