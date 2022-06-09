Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Route One Investment Company L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Route One Investment Company L.P. lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 55,500 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 5.4% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Route One Investment Company L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $243,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of META traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.12. 384,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,925,612. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.74.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $62,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,112 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,967. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

