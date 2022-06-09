Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Decreased by Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,645,047 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 75,912 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 7.6% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. owned 0.10% of Meta Platforms worth $889,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.37.

Shares of META traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.12. The stock had a trading volume of 384,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,925,612. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.19 and its 200 day moving average is $250.74. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $519.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,112 shares of company stock worth $9,283,967 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.