Metaverse ETP Price Reaches $0.0491 on Major Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and $56,967.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,284,283 coins and its circulating supply is 80,284,185 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

