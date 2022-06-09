Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Receives C$55.54 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Methanex to a “sell” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of Methanex to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

TSE MX traded up C$0.22 on Friday, reaching C$67.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,368. The firm has a market cap of C$4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 8.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.17. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$37.85 and a 52 week high of C$71.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35.

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.63 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. Analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.2699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nojan Abrary sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.93, for a total value of C$76,923.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,464,613.92. Also, Director Vanessa James sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.15, for a total value of C$511,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,444 shares in the company, valued at C$2,415,508.60.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

