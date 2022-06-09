Metronome (MET) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $18,361.00

Metronome (MET) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. Metronome has a market cap of $20.84 million and $18,361.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metronome has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00004938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.92 or 0.00332027 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.77 or 0.00437836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00030763 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,164,831 coins and its circulating supply is 14,020,257 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

