Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $122.05

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.05 ($1.53) and traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.38). Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.38), with a volume of 515,760 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MBH. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.01) price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of £103.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 117.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Michelmersh Brick’s previous dividend of $1.15. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. Michelmersh Brick’s payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

About Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH)

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

