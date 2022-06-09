Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s 4th Largest Position

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,906 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.5% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.69.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $271.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,134,516. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $246.44 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.35 and a 200 day moving average of $299.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

