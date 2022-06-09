Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Middlefield Banc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of MBCN opened at $25.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $146.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.30. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $30.62.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 31.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

