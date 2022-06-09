Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 307,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 629,588 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $52,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,793,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,619,000 after purchasing an additional 311,107 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,120,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,791,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,606,000 after purchasing an additional 361,369 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,397,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,673,000 after purchasing an additional 298,174 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,004,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,118,000 after purchasing an additional 97,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $161.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $135.50 and a one year high of $187.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.25.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

