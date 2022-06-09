Millennium Management LLC Has $57.02 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,605 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of Tractor Supply worth $57,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,793,000 after purchasing an additional 170,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,039,000 after purchasing an additional 58,409 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,148 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,746,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,747,000 after purchasing an additional 91,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,696,000 after purchasing an additional 104,371 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $198.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.78. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.84.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.