Millennium Management LLC Has $58.49 Million Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,764,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,385,822 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of Cenovus Energy worth $58,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 88.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.96.

CVE stock opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 2.48. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. Equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.47%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

