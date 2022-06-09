Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) is Seven Eight Capital LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 177.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,595 shares during the quarter. Mimecast accounts for 1.8% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Seven Eight Capital LP owned approximately 0.19% of Mimecast worth $10,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIME. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MIME. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

NASDAQ MIME remained flat at $$79.92 on Thursday. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,227. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $85.48.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

