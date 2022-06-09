Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.92.

MIME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

MIME remained flat at $$79.92 on Friday. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,227. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $85.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Mimecast by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mimecast by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after purchasing an additional 125,712 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mimecast by 318.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mimecast by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 31,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

