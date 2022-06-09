Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Holdings in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 4,202.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,064,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946,933 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Taboola.com by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,063,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,567 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,013,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after buying an additional 427,068 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Taboola.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,661,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after acquiring an additional 34,879 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Taboola.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,317,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,154 shares during the period. 46.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna cut Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

