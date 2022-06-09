Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $265,000 Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,904,000 after purchasing an additional 224,989 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,825,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $378.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.06.

NYSE:ESS opened at $277.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $316.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.50 and a 12-month high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.70%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

