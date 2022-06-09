Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $246,000 in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Weatherford International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,731,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,164,000 after buying an additional 243,648 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

WFRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

WFRD opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18. Weatherford International plc has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $40.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.34.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

