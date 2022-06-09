Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $278,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on A. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $126.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.64 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.98 and a 200-day moving average of $136.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

