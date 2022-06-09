Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Shares in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sharecare by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sharecare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 508,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 16.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHCR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sharecare in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHCR opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $903.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48. Sharecare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.54 million during the quarter. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

