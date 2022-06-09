Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.00 million-$895.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $889.95 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCW. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. Mister Car Wash has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $191.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.10 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

