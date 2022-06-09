Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Trading Up 16%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating) shares were up 16% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 4,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 12,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitie Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13.

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

