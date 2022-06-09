MMEX Resources (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Shares Down 9.9%

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 0.10 and last traded at 0.10. 66,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 59,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.12.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.13 and a 200 day moving average of 0.22.
About MMEX Resources (OTCMKTS:MMEX)
