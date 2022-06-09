MMEX Resources (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Shares Down 9.9%

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 0.10 and last traded at 0.10. 66,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 59,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.12.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.13 and a 200 day moving average of 0.22.

About MMEX Resources (OTCMKTS:MMEX)

MMEX Resources Corporation, a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and financing of oil, gas, refining, and infrastructure projects in Texas and South America. It intends to develop solar energy to power multiple planned projects producing hydrogen and ultra-low sulfur fuels combined with carbon dioxide capture in Texas.

